you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 932.07 crore, up 7.3% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RBL Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 932.07 crore in September 2020 up 7.3% from Rs. 868.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.16 crore in September 2020 up 165.44% from Rs. 54.31 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 719.76 crore in September 2020 up 13.2% from Rs. 635.82 crore in September 2019.

RBL Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.26 in September 2019.

RBL Bank shares closed at 175.35 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 6 months and -36.56% over the last 12 months.

RBL Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,647.091,799.091,720.24
(b) Income on Investment334.67332.89339.02
(c) Int. on balances With RBI87.0296.3056.12
(d) Others8.486.7110.77
Other Income456.21333.33441.53
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,145.191,193.691,257.46
Employees Cost215.28212.38196.06
Other Expenses453.24472.53478.34
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies719.76689.72635.82
Provisions And Contingencies525.57500.16533.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax194.19189.56102.52
Tax50.0348.3448.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities144.16141.2254.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period144.16141.2254.31
Equity Share Capital509.18508.74430.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.832.781.26
Diluted EPS2.822.771.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.832.781.26
Diluted EPS2.822.771.26
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,911.721,992.071,539.10
ii) Net NPA775.77932.68912.30
i) % of Gross NPA0.033.452.60
ii) % of Net NPA0.011.651.56
Return on Assets %0.010.600.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #RBL Bank #Results

