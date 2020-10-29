RBL Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 932.07 crore, up 7.3% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 932.07 crore in September 2020 up 7.3% from Rs. 868.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.16 crore in September 2020 up 165.44% from Rs. 54.31 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 719.76 crore in September 2020 up 13.2% from Rs. 635.82 crore in September 2019.

RBL Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.26 in September 2019.

RBL Bank shares closed at 175.35 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 6 months and -36.56% over the last 12 months.