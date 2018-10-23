App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 12:45 PM IST

RBL Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 592.97 crore, up 41.13% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RBL Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 592.97 crore in September 2018 up 41.13% from Rs. 420.16 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.54 crore in September 2018 up 35.8% from Rs. 150.62 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 449.05 crore in September 2018 up 48.13% from Rs. 303.15 crore in September 2017.

RBL Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.78 in September 2017.

RBL Bank shares closed at 469.25 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.61% returns over the last 6 months and -11.05% over the last 12 months.

RBL Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,173.38 1,077.40 819.05
(b) Income on Investment 261.39 260.83 252.91
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 22.98 18.82 18.07
(d) Others 5.68 7.17 1.26
Other Income 333.11 325.97 241.07
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 870.46 811.52 671.13
Employees Cost 150.91 153.00 143.54
Other Expenses 326.12 293.35 214.54
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 449.05 432.32 303.15
Provisions And Contingencies 139.68 140.35 74.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 309.37 291.97 228.26
Tax 104.83 101.93 77.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 204.54 190.04 150.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 204.54 190.04 150.62
Equity Share Capital 430.77 420.93 415.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.84 4.52 3.78
Diluted EPS 4.73 4.41 3.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.84 4.52 3.78
Diluted EPS 4.73 4.41 3.62
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 644.97 595.94 487.24
ii) Net NPA 338.55 315.77 260.81
i) % of Gross NPA 1.40 1.40 1.44
ii) % of Net NPA 0.74 0.75 0.78
Return on Assets % 1.26 1.26 1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 12:42 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #RBL Bank #Results

