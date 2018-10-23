RBL Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 592.97 crore, up 41.13% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 592.97 crore in September 2018 up 41.13% from Rs. 420.16 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.54 crore in September 2018 up 35.8% from Rs. 150.62 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 449.05 crore in September 2018 up 48.13% from Rs. 303.15 crore in September 2017.

RBL Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.78 in September 2017.

RBL Bank shares closed at 469.25 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.61% returns over the last 6 months and -11.05% over the last 12 months.