MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RBL Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 906.04 crore, down 11.26% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RBL Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 906.04 crore in March 2021 down 11.26% from Rs. 1020.98 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.34 crore in March 2021 down 34.12% from Rs. 114.36 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 876.53 crore in March 2021 up 14.6% from Rs. 764.84 crore in March 2020.

RBL Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2020.

Close

RBL Bank shares closed at 210.10 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and 15.25% over the last 12 months.

RBL Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,513.121,564.401,806.51
(b) Income on Investment343.03352.59338.69
(c) Int. on balances With RBI55.2853.3357.69
(d) Others10.979.575.34
Other Income688.43579.87500.54
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,016.361,071.741,187.25
Employees Cost206.99210.70199.86
Other Expenses510.95472.51556.82
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies876.53804.81764.84
Provisions And Contingencies766.25609.76614.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax110.28195.05150.76
Tax34.9447.9936.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.34147.06114.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.34147.06114.36
Equity Share Capital598.02597.75508.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.262.642.25
Diluted EPS1.252.622.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.262.642.25
Diluted EPS1.252.622.24
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA2,601.531,050.212,136.52
ii) Net NPA1,241.35402.461,189.37
i) % of Gross NPA4.341.843.62
ii) % of Net NPA2.120.712.05
Return on Assets %0.320.620.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #RBL Bank #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.