you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 738.72 crore, up 47.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RBL Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 738.72 crore in March 2019 up 47.61% from Rs. 500.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 247.18 crore in March 2019 up 38.77% from Rs. 178.12 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 559.99 crore in March 2019 up 46.17% from Rs. 383.10 crore in March 2018.

RBL Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2018.

RBL Bank shares closed at 680.30 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.29% returns over the last 6 months and 33.39% over the last 12 months.

RBL Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,468.64 1,330.41 952.50
(b) Income on Investment 297.39 273.83 249.64
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 45.23 24.21 16.59
(d) Others 22.86 10.48 3.98
Other Income 409.23 374.06 311.98
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 1,095.40 983.85 722.25
Employees Cost 168.20 164.06 130.50
Other Expenses 419.76 366.61 298.84
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 559.99 498.47 383.10
Provisions And Contingencies 199.97 160.68 112.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 360.02 337.79 270.24
Tax 112.84 112.60 92.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 247.18 225.19 178.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 247.18 225.19 178.12
Equity Share Capital 426.71 428.11 419.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.79 5.30 4.26
Diluted EPS 5.68 5.21 4.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.79 5.30 4.26
Diluted EPS 5.68 5.21 4.14
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 754.62 695.54 566.73
ii) Net NPA 372.74 358.24 312.56
i) % of Gross NPA 1.38 1.38 1.40
ii) % of Net NPA 0.69 0.72 0.78
Return on Assets % 1.30 1.27 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 18, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #RBL Bank #Results

