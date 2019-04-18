RBL Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 738.72 crore, up 47.61% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 738.72 crore in March 2019 up 47.61% from Rs. 500.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 247.18 crore in March 2019 up 38.77% from Rs. 178.12 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 559.99 crore in March 2019 up 46.17% from Rs. 383.10 crore in March 2018.

RBL Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2018.

RBL Bank shares closed at 680.30 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.29% returns over the last 6 months and 33.39% over the last 12 months.