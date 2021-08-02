RBL Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 969.50 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 969.50 crore in June 2021 down 6.9% from Rs. 1041.3 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 459.47 crore in June 2021 down 425.36% from Rs. 141.22 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 807.45 crore in June 2021 up 17.07% from Rs. 689.72 crore in June 2020.

RBL Bank shares closed at 192.95 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)