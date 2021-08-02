MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RBL Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 969.50 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

August 02, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RBL Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 969.50 crore in June 2021 down 6.9% from Rs. 1041.3 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 459.47 crore in June 2021 down 425.36% from Rs. 141.22 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 807.45 crore in June 2021 up 17.07% from Rs. 689.72 crore in June 2020.

RBL Bank shares closed at 192.95 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)

Close
RBL Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,570.631,513.121,799.09
(b) Income on Investment347.54343.03332.89
(c) Int. on balances With RBI55.2755.2896.30
(d) Others52.3910.976.71
Other Income694.67688.43333.33
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,056.331,016.361,193.69
Employees Cost231.53206.99212.38
Other Expenses625.19510.95472.53
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies807.45876.53689.72
Provisions And Contingencies1,425.67766.25500.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-618.22110.28189.56
Tax-158.7534.9448.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-459.4775.34141.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-459.4775.34141.22
Equity Share Capital598.42598.02508.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.681.262.78
Diluted EPS-7.631.252.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.681.262.78
Diluted EPS-7.631.252.77
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA2,911.282,601.531,992.07
ii) Net NPA1,137.171,241.35932.68
i) % of Gross NPA0.054.343.45
ii) % of Net NPA0.022.121.65
Return on Assets %-0.020.320.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #RBL Bank #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2021 06:33 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.