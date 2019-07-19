RBL Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 817.32 crore, up 47.88% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 817.32 crore in June 2019 up 47.88% from Rs. 552.7 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.05 crore in June 2019 up 40.52% from Rs. 190.04 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 618.80 crore in June 2019 up 43.13% from Rs. 432.32 crore in June 2018.

RBL Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.52 in June 2018.

RBL Bank shares closed at 579.75 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.77% returns over the last 6 months and 2.60% over the last 12 months.