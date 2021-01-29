MARKET NEWS

RBL Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 908.15 crore, down 1.57% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RBL Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 908.15 crore in December 2020 down 1.57% from Rs. 922.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.06 crore in December 2020 up 110.24% from Rs. 69.95 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 804.81 crore in December 2020 up 9.92% from Rs. 732.17 crore in December 2019.

RBL Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2019.

RBL Bank shares closed at 215.05 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.66% over the last 12 months.

RBL Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,564.401,647.091,761.44
(b) Income on Investment352.59334.67354.72
(c) Int. on balances With RBI53.3387.0235.51
(d) Others9.578.485.66
Other Income579.87456.21486.97
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,071.741,145.191,234.68
Employees Cost210.70215.28187.97
Other Expenses472.51453.24489.48
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies804.81719.76732.17
Provisions And Contingencies609.76525.57638.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax195.05194.1993.88
Tax47.9950.0323.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities147.06144.1669.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period147.06144.1669.95
Equity Share Capital597.75509.18508.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.642.831.56
Diluted EPS2.622.821.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.642.831.56
Diluted EPS2.622.821.56
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,050.211,911.722,010.48
ii) Net NPA402.46775.771,236.41
i) % of Gross NPA1.843.343.33
ii) % of Net NPA0.711.382.07
Return on Assets %0.620.620.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #RBL Bank #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

