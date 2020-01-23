App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 922.65 crore, up 40.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RBL Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 922.65 crore in December 2019 up 40.85% from Rs. 655.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.95 crore in December 2019 down 68.94% from Rs. 225.19 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 732.17 crore in December 2019 up 46.88% from Rs. 498.47 crore in December 2018.

RBL Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.30 in December 2018.

RBL Bank shares closed at 339.20 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.04% returns over the last 6 months and -41.02% over the last 12 months.

RBL Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,761.441,720.241,330.41
(b) Income on Investment354.72339.02273.83
(c) Int. on balances With RBI35.5156.1224.21
(d) Others5.6610.7710.48
Other Income486.97441.53374.06
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,234.681,257.46983.85
Employees Cost187.97196.06164.06
Other Expenses489.48478.34366.61
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies732.17635.82498.47
Provisions And Contingencies638.29533.30160.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax93.88102.52337.79
Tax23.9348.21112.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.9554.31225.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.9554.31225.19
Equity Share Capital508.28430.59428.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.561.265.30
Diluted EPS1.561.265.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.561.265.30
Diluted EPS1.561.265.21
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA2,010.481,539.10695.54
ii) Net NPA1,236.41912.30358.24
i) % of Gross NPA3.332.601.38
ii) % of Net NPA2.071.560.72
Return on Assets %0.320.251.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #RBL Bank #Results

