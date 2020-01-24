RBL Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 922.65 crore, up 40.85% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 922.65 crore in December 2019 up 40.85% from Rs. 655.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.95 crore in December 2019 down 68.94% from Rs. 225.19 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 732.17 crore in December 2019 up 46.88% from Rs. 498.47 crore in December 2018.

RBL Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.30 in December 2018.

RBL Bank shares closed at 339.45 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.34% returns over the last 6 months and -41.32% over the last 12 months.