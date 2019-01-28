RBL Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 655.08 crore, up 40.19% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 655.08 crore in December 2018 up 40.19% from Rs. 467.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.19 crore in December 2018 up 36.21% from Rs. 165.33 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 498.47 crore in December 2018 up 49.5% from Rs. 333.43 crore in December 2017.

RBL Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.97 in December 2017.

RBL Bank shares closed at 573.65 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.