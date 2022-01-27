MARKET NEWS

RBL Bank reports 6% YoY rise in Q3 profit, total net interest income stands at Rs 1,010 crore

The bank earned Rs 147 crore in the same quarter in 2021.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
RBL Bank | File image

RBL Bank Ltd on January 27 reported 6 percent growth in net profit for the December quarter, equivalent to 156 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned Rs 147 crore in the same quarter in 2021. The bank had earned Rs 31 crore in Q2FY22. Also, the total revenue grew by 10 percent YoY to Rs 1,630 crore.

The total net interest income for December quarter stood at Rs 1,010 crore, which was 908.2 crore in the same quarter in 2021. Its net total income stood at 1,630 crore for Q3FY22,  a 11.2 percent growth YoY.

Apart from this, the bank's core fee income too rose by 24 percent YoY at Rs 594 crore and its operating profit surged by 21 percent YoY at Rs 631 crore.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Tags: #Q3 earnings #RBL Bank #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2022 02:30 pm
