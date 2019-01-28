RBL Bank Q3 profit zooms 36% to Rs 225 cr, loans & deposits grow 35% each

Private sector lender RBL Bank continued to report healthy growth in earnings for the quarter ended December 2018 as profit surged by 36.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 225.2 crore despite sharp increase in provisions. Massive growth in other income, operating profit and NII boosted profitability.

Net interest income during the quarter increased by 40.2 percent to Rs 655.1 crore YoY with healthy credit growth of 35 percent YoY and net interest margin expansion of 20 bps, the bank said, adding deposits grew by 35 percent compared to year-ago.

RBL reported some improvement in its asset quality in December quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as well as net NPAs were lower by 2 bps each at 1.38 percent and 0.72 percent respectively compared to previous quarter.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs increased nearly 8 percent sequentially to Rs 695.5 crore and net NPA rose 6 percent to Rs 358.2 crore in quarter ended December 2018 as slippages during the quarter jumped sharply to Rs 211 crore, from Rs 142 crore in Q2FY19.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were higher at Rs 160.68 crore, up 15.03 percent sequentially and 95.21 percent year-on-year while provision coverage ratio improved to 63.22 percent against 61.45 percent in previous quarter.

RBL Bank said other income or non-interest income during the quarter increased sharply by 45 percent to Rs 374 crore and operating profit jumped 49.50 percent to Rs 498.47 crore compared to year-ago.

At 14:33 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 560.50, down Rs 13.80, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.