RBL Bank Q3 profit up 34% to Rs 209 crore on drop in provisions

Private sector lender RBL Bank on January 20 reported a 34 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 209 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, largely driven by a drop in provisions with improvement in asset quality.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 13.6 percent on-year to Rs 1,148.1 crore for the quarter YoY, with net interest margin expanding 40 bps (up 19 bps QoQ) to 4.74 percent in the same period, the bank said in its BSE filing.

"We have had another quarter of improving operating performance and we are confident of continuing this trend in coming quarters. Our business growth, driven by granular advances and deposits growth, continues to improve, in line with our strategy and execution," R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO said.

Advances for the quarter at Rs 66,684 crore increased by 15 percent over a year-ago period, and deposits rose by 11 percent to Rs 81,746 crore in Q3FY23 with CASA deposits growing 18 percent to Rs 29,948 crore.

Provisions and contingences stood at Rs 292.7 crore for the December quarter, falling 31 percent from the year-ago period but rising 21 percent sequentially.

On the asset quality front, the bank has reported gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances at 3.61 percent, falling 19 bps sequentially. Net NPA declined 8 bps QoQ to 1.18 percent for the quarter.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including technical write-offs, improved to 84.7 percent in the December quarter from 84.3 percent in the previous quarter. Actual PCR also grew to 68 percent from 67.8 percent in the same period. Non-interest income at Rs 618 crore was up 6 percent on year but pre-provision operating profit fell 10 percent year-on-year to Rs 567 crore in the same period. RBL Bank said it has 516 branches and 1,168 business correspondent branches, of which 298 are banking outlets, as of December FY23. RBL Finserve, a subsidiary of the bank, accounted for 821 business correspondent branches.

