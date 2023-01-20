 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBL Bank Q3 profit up 34% to Rs 209 crore on drop in provisions

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

Advances for the quarter at Rs 66,684 crore were up 15 percent from the year-ago period and deposits rose 11 percent to Rs 81,746 crore in Q3FY23

Private sector lender RBL Bank on January 20 reported a 34 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 209 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, largely driven by a drop in provisions with improvement in asset quality.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 13.6 percent on-year to Rs 1,148.1 crore for the quarter YoY, with net interest margin expanding 40 bps (up 19 bps QoQ) to 4.74 percent in the same period, the bank said in its BSE filing.

"We have had another quarter of improving operating performance and we are confident of continuing this trend in coming quarters. Our business growth, driven by granular advances and deposits growth, continues to improve, in line with our strategy and execution," R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO said.

Advances for the quarter at Rs 66,684 crore increased by 15 percent over a year-ago period, and deposits rose by 11 percent to Rs 81,746 crore in Q3FY23 with CASA deposits growing 18 percent to Rs 29,948 crore.

Provisions and contingences stood at Rs 292.7 crore for the December quarter, falling 31 percent from the year-ago period but rising 21 percent sequentially.

On the asset quality front, the bank has reported gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances at 3.61 percent, falling 19 bps sequentially. Net NPA declined 8 bps QoQ to 1.18 percent for the quarter.