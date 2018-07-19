RBL Bank Q1 profit rises 35% to Rs 190 cr, asset quality stable but provisions higher

Private sector lender RBL Bank started off the year on a strong note as profit grew by 34.8 percent in June quarter with stable asset quality but provisions increased sharply.

Net profit during the quarter stood at Rs 190.04 crore, increased from Rs 141.02 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. The growth was backed by net interest income, other income and operating income.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, shot up 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 552.70 crore for the quarter ended June 2018, driven by loan growth and net interest margin.

The bank said net advances during the quarter grew by 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 42,198.09 crore. "The growth in the corporate & institutional segment and commercial banking (wholesale portfolio) was pegged at 31 percent, while that of other segments (retail assets and development banking & financial inclusion – non-wholesale portfolio) was 43 percent."

Deposits in Q1 surged 27 percent to Rs 44,949.59 crore YoY with current accounts & savings accounts (CASA) ratio improving to 24.42 percent as at June 2018 from 22.09 percent as at June 2017, it added.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.04 percent for the June quarter, up from 3.54 percent in same period last year and also from 3.8 percent as of FY18.

"In the quarter gone by, we have crossed the important milestone of 4 percent in net interest margins. We have been able to maintain our growth momentum inspite of macro headwinds and continue to demonstrate profitable growth while maintaining robust asset quality," Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO said.

Asset quality remained stable in Q1 with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances were unchanged at 1.4 percent on sequential basis while net NPAs were lower at 0.75 percent against 0.78 percent in previous year.

RBL said the restructured standard assets portfolio has decreased to 0.10 percent in June 2018 from 0.25 percent in June 2017.

Provisions for bad loans for the quarter stood at Rs 140.35 crore, which were higher by 24.4 percent compared to March quarter 2018 and increased by a whopping 48.6 percent compared to June quarter last fiscal, but provision coverage ratio improved.

Provision coverage ratio at the end of June quarter stood at 60.41 percent, which was improved from 57.99 percent in June 2017 and 57.57 in FY18.

Other income (non-interest income) grew by 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 325.97 crore with core fee income rising 58 percent while operating income increased 39 percent to Rs 432.32 crore in Q1.

At 11:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 554.90, down Rs 10.05, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.