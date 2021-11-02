RBL Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 975.12 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 975.12 crore in September 2021 down 4.3% from Rs. 1018.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.72 crore in September 2021 down 93.62% from Rs. 152.43 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 669.90 crore in September 2021 down 7.98% from Rs. 728.00 crore in September 2020.

RBL Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.00 in September 2020.

RBL Bank shares closed at 185.00 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months and 2.95% over the last 12 months.