you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RBL Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 975.12 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

November 02, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RBL Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 975.12 crore in September 2021 down 4.3% from Rs. 1018.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.72 crore in September 2021 down 93.62% from Rs. 152.43 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 669.90 crore in September 2021 down 7.98% from Rs. 728.00 crore in September 2020.

RBL Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.00 in September 2020.

Close

RBL Bank shares closed at 185.00 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months and 2.95% over the last 12 months.

RBL Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,574.471,648.141,731.94
(b) Income on Investment336.01347.54334.67
(c) Int. on balances With RBI90.3755.2787.02
(d) Others33.2652.499.96
Other Income594.97701.13450.30
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,058.991,055.741,144.63
Employees Cost309.61308.53279.04
Other Expenses590.58635.63462.22
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies669.90804.67728.00
Provisions And Contingencies651.491,425.67525.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.41-621.00202.43
Tax8.69-158.7550.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.72-462.25152.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.72-462.25152.43
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.72-462.25152.43
Equity Share Capital599.33598.42509.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.16-7.733.00
Diluted EPS0.16-7.682.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.16-7.733.00
Diluted EPS0.16-7.682.98
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA--2,911.281,911.72
ii) Net NPA--1,137.17775.77
i) % of Gross NPA--4.993.34
ii) % of Net NPA--2.011.38
Return on Assets %---1.890.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #RBL Bank #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2021 04:22 pm

