RBL Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 998.78 crore, down 8.7% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 998.78 crore in March 2021 down 8.7% from Rs. 1093.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.74 crore in March 2021 down 34.05% from Rs. 114.85 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 878.19 crore in March 2021 up 14.75% from Rs. 765.34 crore in March 2020.

RBL Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2020.

RBL Bank shares closed at 184.20 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.86% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.