RBL Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 998.78 crore, down 8.7% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RBL Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 998.78 crore in March 2021 down 8.7% from Rs. 1093.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.74 crore in March 2021 down 34.05% from Rs. 114.85 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 878.19 crore in March 2021 up 14.75% from Rs. 765.34 crore in March 2020.

RBL Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2020.

RBL Bank shares closed at 184.20 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.86% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.

RBL Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,604.311,646.031,879.44
(b) Income on Investment343.03352.59338.69
(c) Int. on balances With RBI55.2853.3357.69
(d) Others11.939.585.35
Other Income690.35574.67501.60
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,015.771,071.041,187.25
Employees Cost292.68281.91256.67
Other Expenses518.26478.62573.51
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies878.19804.63765.34
Provisions And Contingencies766.25609.76614.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax111.94194.87151.26
Tax36.2047.9936.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.74146.88114.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.74146.88114.85
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates75.74146.88114.85
Equity Share Capital598.02597.75508.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.272.642.26
Diluted EPS1.252.622.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.272.642.26
Diluted EPS1.252.622.25
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA2,601.531,050.212,136.52
ii) Net NPA1,241.35402.461,189.37
i) % of Gross NPA4.341.843.62
ii) % of Net NPA2.120.712.05
Return on Assets %0.320.620.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #RBL Bank #Results
first published: May 6, 2021 12:50 pm

