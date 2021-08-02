RBL Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,047.70 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,047.70 crore in June 2021 down 7.13% from Rs. 1128.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 462.25 crore in June 2021 down 399.35% from Rs. 154.42 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 804.67 crore in June 2021 up 14.47% from Rs. 702.95 crore in June 2020.

RBL Bank shares closed at 192.95 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)