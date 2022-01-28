RBL Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,072.73 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,072.73 crore in December 2021 up 8.3% from Rs. 990.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.61 crore in December 2021 down 17.2% from Rs. 146.88 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 596.28 crore in December 2021 down 25.89% from Rs. 804.63 crore in December 2020.

RBL Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2020.

RBL Bank shares closed at 153.15 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.92% returns over the last 6 months and -29.96% over the last 12 months.