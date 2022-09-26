RBI’s ban bares risks for Mahindra Finance investors

Representative image

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services had all the ingredients that made its stock the flavour of the season so far in FY23. But underneath the stock’s impressive outperformance (a 15 percent gain in comparison to a 2.15 percent erosion in the broader Nifty since April) were risks that investors chose to ignore.

These have come to the front now after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) banned the lender from hiring third-party entities for repossession of loan assets for recovery. The move followed an unfortunate incident involving the death of a borrower’s kin while recovery agents were reportedly repossessing a tractor financed by the company.

While initially the lender shrugged off a major impact on its business from the ban, it has, in an exchange filing, said that this ban would reduce its repossession activity by as much as 75-80 percent. Analysts are pointing to a significant increase in stress as well as credit costs for the company in the coming quarters.

“On an annualised basis, 36-48k contracts could see delayed repossession due to the ban. A 5 percent higher loan loss on these assets could impact credit costs by 10-15 bps (annualised) per our back-of-the-envelope calculations,” wrote analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a September 23 note.

The stock has lost 18 percent since the ban that came into effect on September 22, including the more than 5 percent fall today. While the ban is triggered by a rare incident, investors must pay attention to the lender’s operations and the risks involved. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services put it aptly. “In our view, MMFS’ higher dependence (vis-à-vis peers) on customer settlements/repossessions is partly because of the relatively more vulnerable customer segment served by MMFS and also because of the significant proportion of captive business underwritten by the company,” they wrote in a note.

More than 40 percent of Mahindra Finance’s business comes from parent Mahindra & Mahindra in asset under management terms.

Peerless in stress

Mahindra Finance is not alone in hiring third-party entities for collection and recovery activities. Other lenders such as Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company also hire them. The factor that should perturb investors is that Mahindra Finance’s loan write-offs are higher than its peers, even those that use third parties for recoveries.

For instance, Cholamandalam’s write-offs as a percentage of total assets under management (AUM) was 3.2 percent in Q4FY22 which came down to 1.4 percent in Q1FY23. Write-offs for Mahindra Finance was higher at 7.5 percent of AUM for Q4FY22, which slipped to 3.6 percent for Q1FY23. Write-offs of others such as Shriram Transport Finance Corporation Ltd have also been lower.

The company’s bad loans have also been higher than peers, perhaps because of its exposure to vulnerable customers. The RBI’s ban has dragged the attention of investors onto the risks to asset quality on the company’s balance sheet.

There is no doubt that in the short term Mahindra Finance would show an increase in provisions and a reduction in profits as credit costs and stress rise on its books. To keep investors from fleeing, the lender will need to demonstrate that it can weather the asset quality pressures.

Meanwhile to its credit, the company is making strides to boost its balance-sheet growth. Disbursals are looking up as parent M&M’s sales have perked up. The lender is also focusing on lending to small businesses. Here too, though there are headwinds. While the prospects of the rural economy look promising with a normal monsoon and early signs of consumption uptick, the outlook is nowhere close to being convincingly optimistic. Rural capex is showing weakness and inflation is crimping consumption.