RBI likely to maintain pause on rate hikes for longer, says Indiacharts’ Rohit Srivastava

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicating its readiness to raise rates again, following a pause in April, Rohit Srivastava, the founder and market strategist at indiacharts.com predicts that the central bank will hold rates at the current level for a prolonged period.

Srivastava said the market was anticipating a 25-basis-point hike, but recent actions by central banks around the world suggest that they may be taking cues from falling bond yields and moving towards a pause.

Srivastava said the market was anticipating a 25-basis-point hike, but recent actions by central banks around the world suggest that they may be taking cues from falling bond yields and moving towards a pause.

Rohit Srivastava was speaking with Nandita Khemka and N Mahalaxmi on Thursday after the RBI policy.

The RBI must, however, exercise caution in its statement, as inflation has not fully cooled off yet, even though the trajectory appears to be lower. Therefore, the RBI will likely maintain caution until they see that the job is truly done, Srivastava said.