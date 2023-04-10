RBI likely to maintain pause on rate hikes for longer, says Indiacharts’ Rohit Srivastava

Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicating its readiness to raise the rates again, following a pause in April, Rohit Srivastava, the founder and market strategist at indiacharts.com, predicts that the central bank will hold rates at the current level for a longer period.

Srivastava said the market was anticipating a 25-basis-point hike, but recent actions by central banks around the world suggest that they may be taking cues from falling bond yields and moving towards a pause.

Rohit Srivastava was speaking with Nandita Khemka and N Mahalaxmi on Thursday after the RBI policy.

The RBI must, however, exercise caution in its statement, as inflation has not fully cooled off yet, even though the trajectory appears to be lower. Therefore, the RBI will likely maintain caution until they see that the job is truly done, Srivastava said.

"Australia and Poland have already done so, and there was speculation that the RBI may follow suit, as reflected in bond yields breaking below 7.3 percent yesterday. Today's break confirms this trend, which is likely to persist for several months. Nevertheless, the bond market is leading the way this time and indicating that interest rates will be lower," Srivastava said. The RBI on April 6 decided to keep the repo rate unchanged, considering the chaos caused by the US banking crisis and amid fears of a contagion. The central bank maintained its 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance and emphasised its preparedness to take action if necessary, adding that the policy decision was a 'pause, not a pivot'.

CVC asks banks, govt departments to send factual report on corruption complaints in one month

ONGC, Oil India stand to gain from new gas price mechanism: Analysts The Indian bond yield market cheered the RBI policy announcement. The 10-year bond yield fell 6 bps to close at 7.204 percent from previous close of 7.267 percent, the 5-year bond yield ended at 7.008 percent, down 13 bps from previous close of 7.142 percent, while one-year bond yield lost 23 bps to close at 6.896 percent from previous close of 7.122 percent. On April 4, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) opted to maintain the interest rate at 3.6 percent. In his speech discussing the policy outlook, RBA Governor Philip Lowe explained that the decision to keep rates steady this month was made to provide additional time for evaluating the effects of past hikes. However, the Board plans to reassess the policy in May, taking into account the latest economic and inflation forecasts. On April 5, Poland's central bank decided to maintain its current interest rates at 6.75 percent. However, it expressed concerns over the heightened uncertainty surrounding the global economy, owing to the ongoing turmoil in the banking sector in the US and Europe. The bank noted that the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are still increasing the rates. Srivastava said the pause in interest rates is positive for rate-sensitive sectors. Nifty Realty Index jumped nearly 3 percent while Nifty Auto advanced 1 percent post RBI policy decision. Four-wheeler stocks are showing comparatively stronger performance than their two-wheeler peers, with the former holding up relatively better while the latter facing significant declines. Momentum investing, which involves chasing previous high-performing stocks, favours 4-wheeler stocks over 2-wheelers. If this trend persists, a portfolio manager may not switch from 4-wheelers to 2-wheelers unless there is a change in performance, he added. Srivastava said there is a general trend of relative strength, with ICICI Bank standing out as a top performer compared to other banks. This is significant because the bank had been in a prolonged underperformance phase, indicating a meaningful shift. When choosing among private banks, the preferred approach is to select the one that has shown the strongest performance over the recent period.

