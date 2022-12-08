 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI gives legs to bank rally by extending HTM holiday

Aparna Iyer
Dec 08, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST

In the current rising interest rate cycle so far, India’s banks have managed their trading books better than in previous rising interest rate cycles.

Imagine the time off given to you to recover from a bruise is coming to an end. You are gearing up for work only to be pleasantly surprised to find that your leave has been extended because the workplace, for reasons unknown, expects more accidents to befall you.

This in a nutshell explains the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to continue to give protection to bond portfolios of banks from the impact of market movements.

On Wednesday, the RBI said that banks can hold bonds qualified under the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) bought between September 2020 and March 2024 under the held-to-maturity (HTM) bucket up to the limit of 23 percent of net time and demand liabilities (NDTL). Simply put, banks won’t need to mark the prices of government bonds bought between the above period to market prices and account for the resulting losses.

Investors in bank stocks are already noticing this added boost to profitability, particularly for public sector banks. The Nifty PSU Bank index surged 3.8 percent on Thursday while the overall sector index gained more than 1 percent. As such, the rally in bank shares is expected to sustain given the optimistic outlook on credit growth and bad loans. Helping banks contain losses in the bond portfolio would be an added advantage.

Journey to the centre of bonds

Banks hold their bond investments in three buckets: HTM, held-for-trading (HFT) and available for sale (AFS). Investments held in HFT and AFS have to be marked to market prices and the profit or losses charged to the banks’ bottom line. The HTM bucket provides protection from mark-to-market hits as securities held in this bucket are deemed to be held until they mature.