R&B Denims Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.50 crore, down 3.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.50 crore in September 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 64.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 9.46% from Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2022 down 3.13% from Rs. 8.62 crore in September 2021.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.73 in September 2021.

R&B Denims shares closed at 45.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 36.56% over the last 12 months.