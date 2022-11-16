English
    R&B Denims Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.50 crore, down 3.38% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.50 crore in September 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 64.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 9.46% from Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2022 down 3.13% from Rs. 8.62 crore in September 2021.

    R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.73 in September 2021.

    R&B Denims shares closed at 45.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 36.56% over the last 12 months.

    R&B Denims
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.5090.7464.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.5090.7464.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.7780.6151.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.63-4.71-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.782.902.50
    Depreciation1.151.180.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.603.403.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.837.367.25
    Other Income0.370.420.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.207.787.66
    Interest0.850.970.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.366.826.87
    Exceptional Items--2.25--
    P/L Before Tax6.369.076.87
    Tax1.632.231.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.736.845.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.736.845.22
    Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.680.983.73
    Diluted EPS0.680.983.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.680.983.73
    Diluted EPS0.680.983.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am