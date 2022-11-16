R&B Denims Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.50 crore, down 3.38% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.50 crore in September 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 64.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 9.46% from Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2022 down 3.13% from Rs. 8.62 crore in September 2021.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.73 in September 2021.
R&B Denims shares closed at 45.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 36.56% over the last 12 months.
|R&B Denims
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.50
|90.74
|64.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.50
|90.74
|64.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.77
|80.61
|51.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.63
|-4.71
|-1.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.78
|2.90
|2.50
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.18
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.60
|3.40
|3.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.83
|7.36
|7.25
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.42
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.20
|7.78
|7.66
|Interest
|0.85
|0.97
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.36
|6.82
|6.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.25
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.36
|9.07
|6.87
|Tax
|1.63
|2.23
|1.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.73
|6.84
|5.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.73
|6.84
|5.22
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|0.98
|3.73
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|0.98
|3.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|0.98
|3.73
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|0.98
|3.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited