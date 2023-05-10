R&B Denims Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.09 crore, down 26.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.09 crore in March 2023 down 26.23% from Rs. 101.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 86.56% from Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 down 61.4% from Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2022.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

R&B Denims shares closed at 33.36 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -56.13% over the last 12 months.