R&B Denims Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.09 crore, down 26.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.09 crore in March 2023 down 26.23% from Rs. 101.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 86.56% from Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 down 61.4% from Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2022.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.
R&B Denims shares closed at 33.36 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -56.13% over the last 12 months.
|R&B Denims
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.28
|47.76
|101.15
|Other Operating Income
|1.81
|--
|0.63
|Total Income From Operations
|75.09
|47.76
|101.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.85
|31.94
|70.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|4.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.91
|8.64
|7.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.45
|2.13
|3.28
|Depreciation
|2.03
|1.62
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.33
|0.58
|4.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.53
|2.86
|9.75
|Other Income
|0.63
|1.11
|-0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.15
|3.97
|9.41
|Interest
|0.96
|0.68
|1.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.19
|3.29
|7.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.43
|P/L Before Tax
|1.19
|3.29
|9.20
|Tax
|0.30
|0.85
|2.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.90
|2.44
|6.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.90
|2.44
|6.68
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.35
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.35
|0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.35
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.35
|0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited