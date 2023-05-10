English
    R&B Denims Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.09 crore, down 26.23% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.09 crore in March 2023 down 26.23% from Rs. 101.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 86.56% from Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 down 61.4% from Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2022.

    R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

    R&B Denims shares closed at 33.36 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -56.13% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.2847.76101.15
    Other Operating Income1.81--0.63
    Total Income From Operations75.0947.76101.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.8531.9470.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.918.647.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.452.133.28
    Depreciation2.031.621.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.330.584.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.532.869.75
    Other Income0.631.11-0.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.153.979.41
    Interest0.960.681.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.193.297.77
    Exceptional Items----1.43
    P/L Before Tax1.193.299.20
    Tax0.300.852.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.902.446.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.902.446.68
    Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.350.95
    Diluted EPS0.130.350.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.350.95
    Diluted EPS0.130.350.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #R&B Denims #Results #Textiles - Denim
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm