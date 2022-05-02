R&B Denims Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.79 crore, up 26.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.79 crore in March 2022 up 26.92% from Rs. 80.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2022 up 15.21% from Rs. 9.40 crore in March 2021.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2021.

R&B Denims shares closed at 88.40 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 174.11% returns over the last 6 months and 927.91% over the last 12 months.