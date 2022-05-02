R&B Denims Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.79 crore, up 26.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 101.79 crore in March 2022 up 26.92% from Rs. 80.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2022 up 15.21% from Rs. 9.40 crore in March 2021.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2021.
R&B Denims shares closed at 88.40 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 174.11% returns over the last 6 months and 927.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|R&B Denims
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|101.15
|82.92
|80.20
|Other Operating Income
|0.63
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|101.79
|82.92
|80.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.14
|65.84
|61.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.78
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.89
|1.13
|3.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.28
|3.49
|3.58
|Depreciation
|1.42
|1.47
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.52
|2.89
|5.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.75
|8.10
|6.00
|Other Income
|-0.34
|0.77
|2.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.41
|8.87
|8.51
|Interest
|1.64
|1.11
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.77
|7.76
|7.02
|Exceptional Items
|1.43
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.20
|7.76
|7.02
|Tax
|2.53
|1.76
|1.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.68
|6.00
|5.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.68
|6.00
|5.75
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.95
|0.86
|4.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.95
|0.86
|4.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.95
|0.86
|4.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.95
|0.86
|4.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited