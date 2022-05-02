English
    R&B Denims Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.79 crore, up 26.92% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.79 crore in March 2022 up 26.92% from Rs. 80.20 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2022 up 15.21% from Rs. 9.40 crore in March 2021.

    R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2021.

    Close

    R&B Denims shares closed at 88.40 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 174.11% returns over the last 6 months and 927.91% over the last 12 months.

    R&B Denims
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.1582.9280.20
    Other Operating Income0.63----
    Total Income From Operations101.7982.9280.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.1465.8461.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.78----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.891.133.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.283.493.58
    Depreciation1.421.470.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.522.895.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.758.106.00
    Other Income-0.340.772.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.418.878.51
    Interest1.641.111.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.777.767.02
    Exceptional Items1.43----
    P/L Before Tax9.207.767.02
    Tax2.531.761.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.686.005.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.686.005.75
    Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.864.11
    Diluted EPS0.950.864.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.864.11
    Diluted EPS0.950.864.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
