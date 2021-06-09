MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

R&B Denims Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.20 crore, up 35.97% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.20 crore in March 2021 up 35.97% from Rs. 58.98 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2021 up 5182.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.40 crore in March 2021 up 288.43% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020.

R&B Denims EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

Close

R&B Denims shares closed at 67.00 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 131.03% returns over the last 6 months and 97.06% over the last 12 months.

R&B Denims
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations80.2061.1958.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations80.2061.1958.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials61.0444.8555.85
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.154.20-7.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.582.362.75
Depreciation0.890.931.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.543.495.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.005.371.48
Other Income2.510.74-0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.516.101.25
Interest1.490.570.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.025.530.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.025.530.31
Tax1.280.750.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.754.780.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.754.780.11
Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.113.410.08
Diluted EPS4.113.410.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.113.410.08
Diluted EPS4.113.410.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #R&B Denims #Results #Textiles - Denim
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey