R&B Denims Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.20 crore, up 35.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.20 crore in March 2021 up 35.97% from Rs. 58.98 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2021 up 5182.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.40 crore in March 2021 up 288.43% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020.

R&B Denims EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

R&B Denims shares closed at 67.00 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 131.03% returns over the last 6 months and 97.06% over the last 12 months.