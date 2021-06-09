R&B Denims Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.20 crore, up 35.97% Y-o-Y
June 09, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 80.20 crore in March 2021 up 35.97% from Rs. 58.98 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2021 up 5182.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.40 crore in March 2021 up 288.43% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020.
R&B Denims EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.
R&B Denims shares closed at 67.00 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 131.03% returns over the last 6 months and 97.06% over the last 12 months.
|R&B Denims
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.20
|61.19
|58.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80.20
|61.19
|58.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.04
|44.85
|55.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.15
|4.20
|-7.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.58
|2.36
|2.75
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.93
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.54
|3.49
|5.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.00
|5.37
|1.48
|Other Income
|2.51
|0.74
|-0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.51
|6.10
|1.25
|Interest
|1.49
|0.57
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.02
|5.53
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.02
|5.53
|0.31
|Tax
|1.28
|0.75
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.75
|4.78
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.75
|4.78
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.11
|3.41
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|4.11
|3.41
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.11
|3.41
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|4.11
|3.41
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited