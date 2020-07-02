R&B Denims Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.98 crore, down 29.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.98 crore in March 2020 down 29.5% from Rs. 83.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 83.05% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020 down 36.48% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2019.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2019.

R&B Denims shares closed at 28.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)