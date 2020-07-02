R&B Denims Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.98 crore, down 29.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.98 crore in March 2020 down 29.5% from Rs. 83.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 83.05% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020 down 36.48% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2019.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2019.
R&B Denims shares closed at 28.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)
|R&B Denims
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.98
|62.75
|81.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.63
|Total Income From Operations
|58.98
|62.75
|83.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.85
|48.78
|52.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|19.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.30
|3.43
|0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.75
|2.59
|2.69
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.16
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.04
|4.58
|5.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.48
|2.21
|1.20
|Other Income
|-0.23
|0.37
|1.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.25
|2.58
|2.49
|Interest
|0.94
|0.98
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.31
|1.60
|1.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.31
|1.60
|1.27
|Tax
|0.20
|0.30
|0.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|1.30
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|1.30
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.93
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.93
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.93
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.93
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am