R&B Denims Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore, down 37.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore in June 2023 down 37.62% from Rs. 90.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2023 down 30.09% from Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 8.96 crore in June 2022.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

R&B Denims shares closed at 29.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -42.65% over the last 12 months.