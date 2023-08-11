English
    R&B Denims Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore, down 37.62% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore in June 2023 down 37.62% from Rs. 90.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2023 down 30.09% from Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 8.96 crore in June 2022.

    R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

    R&B Denims shares closed at 29.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -42.65% over the last 12 months.

    R&B Denims
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.6073.2890.74
    Other Operating Income--1.81--
    Total Income From Operations56.6075.0990.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.8554.8580.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.728.91-4.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.023.452.90
    Depreciation1.812.031.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.884.333.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.771.537.36
    Other Income0.520.630.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.292.157.78
    Interest0.830.960.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.461.196.82
    Exceptional Items----2.25
    P/L Before Tax6.461.199.07
    Tax1.680.302.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.780.906.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.780.906.84
    Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.680.130.98
    Diluted EPS0.680.130.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.680.130.98
    Diluted EPS0.680.130.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

     

    #Earnings First-Cut #R&B Denims #Results #Textiles - Denim
    Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

