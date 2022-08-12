R&B Denims Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.74 crore, up 93.73% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.74 crore in June 2022 up 93.73% from Rs. 46.84 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2022 up 112.86% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.96 crore in June 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2021.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2021.
R&B Denims shares closed at 52.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.72% returns over the last 6 months and 88.97% over the last 12 months.
|R&B Denims
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.74
|101.15
|46.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.63
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.74
|101.79
|46.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.61
|70.14
|45.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|4.78
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.71
|7.89
|-9.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.90
|3.28
|2.37
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.42
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.40
|4.52
|2.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.36
|9.75
|4.63
|Other Income
|0.42
|-0.34
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.78
|9.41
|4.88
|Interest
|0.97
|1.64
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.82
|7.77
|4.22
|Exceptional Items
|2.25
|1.43
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.07
|9.20
|4.22
|Tax
|2.23
|2.53
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.84
|6.68
|3.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.84
|6.68
|3.21
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|0.95
|2.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.98
|0.95
|2.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|0.95
|2.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.98
|0.95
|2.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited