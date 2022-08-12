R&B Denims Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.74 crore, up 93.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.74 crore in June 2022 up 93.73% from Rs. 46.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2022 up 112.86% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.96 crore in June 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2021.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2021.

R&B Denims shares closed at 52.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.72% returns over the last 6 months and 88.97% over the last 12 months.