R&B Denims Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore, down 42.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore in December 2022 down 42.4% from Rs. 82.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2022 down 59.31% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2022 down 45.94% from Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2021.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.
R&B Denims shares closed at 30.55 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.24% returns over the last 6 months and -52.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|R&B Denims
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.76
|62.50
|82.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.76
|62.50
|82.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.94
|64.77
|65.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.64
|-15.63
|1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.13
|2.78
|3.49
|Depreciation
|1.62
|1.15
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|2.60
|2.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.86
|6.83
|8.10
|Other Income
|1.11
|0.37
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.97
|7.20
|8.87
|Interest
|0.68
|0.85
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.29
|6.36
|7.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.29
|6.36
|7.76
|Tax
|0.85
|1.63
|1.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.44
|4.73
|6.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.44
|4.73
|6.00
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|0.68
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|0.68
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|0.68
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|0.68
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited