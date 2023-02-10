R&B Denims Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore, down 42.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore in December 2022 down 42.4% from Rs. 82.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2022 down 59.31% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2022 down 45.94% from Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2021.