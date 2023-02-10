English
    R&B Denims Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore, down 42.4% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore in December 2022 down 42.4% from Rs. 82.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2022 down 59.31% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2022 down 45.94% from Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2021.

    R&B Denims
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.7662.5082.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.7662.5082.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.9464.7765.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.64-15.631.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.132.783.49
    Depreciation1.621.151.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.582.602.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.866.838.10
    Other Income1.110.370.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.977.208.87
    Interest0.680.851.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.296.367.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.296.367.76
    Tax0.851.631.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.444.736.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.444.736.00
    Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.680.86
    Diluted EPS0.350.680.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.680.86
    Diluted EPS0.350.680.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
