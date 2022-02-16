R&B Denims Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.92 crore, up 35.5% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.92 crore in December 2021 up 35.5% from Rs. 61.19 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021 up 25.59% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2021 up 47.08% from Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2020.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.41 in December 2020.
R&B Denims shares closed at 74.20 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 182.56% returns over the last 6 months and 840.43% over the last 12 months.
|R&B Denims
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.92
|64.69
|61.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.92
|64.69
|61.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|65.84
|51.70
|44.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.13
|-1.11
|4.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.49
|2.50
|2.36
|Depreciation
|1.47
|0.96
|0.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.89
|3.40
|3.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.10
|7.25
|5.37
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.42
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.87
|7.66
|6.10
|Interest
|1.11
|0.79
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.76
|6.87
|5.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.76
|6.87
|5.53
|Tax
|1.76
|1.65
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.00
|5.22
|4.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.00
|5.22
|4.78
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|3.73
|3.41
|Diluted EPS
|0.86
|3.73
|3.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|3.73
|3.41
|Diluted EPS
|0.86
|3.73
|3.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited