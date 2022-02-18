R&B Denims Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.92 crore, up 35.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.92 crore in December 2021 up 35.5% from Rs. 61.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021 up 25.59% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2021 up 47.08% from Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2020.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.41 in December 2020.

R&B Denims shares closed at 81.75 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)