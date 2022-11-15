R&B Denims Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore, down 53.71% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore in September 2022 down 53.71% from Rs. 65.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.83 crore in September 2022 up 18.54% from Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2021.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in September 2021.
|R&B Denims shares closed at 46.20 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.48% returns over the last 6 months and 39.58% over the last 12 months.
|R&B Denims
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.11
|117.01
|65.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.11
|117.01
|65.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.72
|111.93
|46.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.86
|-14.44
|-0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.68
|3.88
|3.40
|Depreciation
|2.82
|2.74
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.93
|4.33
|6.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.81
|8.56
|8.01
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.24
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.01
|8.81
|8.41
|Interest
|1.45
|1.47
|1.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.56
|7.34
|7.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.25
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.56
|9.59
|7.22
|Tax
|2.14
|2.60
|1.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.42
|6.99
|5.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.42
|6.99
|5.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.42
|6.99
|5.44
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|1.00
|3.88
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|1.00
|3.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|1.00
|3.88
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|1.00
|3.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited