    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    R&B Denims Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore, down 53.71% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore in September 2022 down 53.71% from Rs. 65.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.83 crore in September 2022 up 18.54% from Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2021.

    R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in September 2021.

    R&B Denims shares closed at 46.20 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.48% returns over the last 6 months and 39.58% over the last 12 months.

    R&B Denims
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.11117.0165.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.11117.0165.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.72111.9346.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.86-14.44-0.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.683.883.40
    Depreciation2.822.741.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.934.336.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.818.568.01
    Other Income0.200.240.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.018.818.41
    Interest1.451.471.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.567.347.22
    Exceptional Items--2.25--
    P/L Before Tax7.569.597.22
    Tax2.142.601.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.426.995.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.426.995.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.426.995.44
    Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.771.003.88
    Diluted EPS0.771.003.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.771.003.88
    Diluted EPS0.771.003.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #R&B Denims #Results #Textiles - Denim
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 pm