R&B Denims Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore, down 53.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.11 crore in September 2022 down 53.71% from Rs. 65.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.83 crore in September 2022 up 18.54% from Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2021.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in September 2021.