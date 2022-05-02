 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
R&B Denims Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.30 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.30 crore in March 2022 up 17.01% from Rs. 86.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2022 down 13.57% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2021.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.24 in March 2021.

R&B Denims shares closed at 88.40 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 174.11% returns over the last 6 months and 927.91% over the last 12 months.

R&B Denims
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.91 80.72 86.58
Other Operating Income 4.39 -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.30 80.72 86.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.48 57.91 57.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.78 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.53 -0.23 2.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.24 4.68 4.76
Depreciation 4.63 2.09 1.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.76 6.55 7.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.89 9.73 12.26
Other Income 0.24 0.54 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.12 10.27 12.57
Interest 2.01 1.42 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.11 8.86 10.57
Exceptional Items 1.43 -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.54 8.86 10.57
Tax 2.21 2.35 3.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.34 6.51 7.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.34 6.51 7.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.34 6.51 7.33
Equity Share Capital 13.99 13.99 13.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 0.93 5.24
Diluted EPS 0.91 0.93 5.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 0.93 5.24
Diluted EPS 0.91 0.93 5.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
