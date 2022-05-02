R&B Denims Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.30 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 101.30 crore in March 2022 up 17.01% from Rs. 86.58 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2022 down 13.57% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2021.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.24 in March 2021.
R&B Denims shares closed at 88.40 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 174.11% returns over the last 6 months and 927.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|R&B Denims
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.91
|80.72
|86.58
|Other Operating Income
|4.39
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|101.30
|80.72
|86.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.48
|57.91
|57.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.78
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.53
|-0.23
|2.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.24
|4.68
|4.76
|Depreciation
|4.63
|2.09
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.76
|6.55
|7.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.89
|9.73
|12.26
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.54
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.12
|10.27
|12.57
|Interest
|2.01
|1.42
|2.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.11
|8.86
|10.57
|Exceptional Items
|1.43
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.54
|8.86
|10.57
|Tax
|2.21
|2.35
|3.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.34
|6.51
|7.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.34
|6.51
|7.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.34
|6.51
|7.33
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|0.93
|5.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.91
|0.93
|5.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|0.93
|5.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.91
|0.93
|5.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited