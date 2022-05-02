R&B Denims Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.30 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.30 crore in March 2022 up 17.01% from Rs. 86.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2022 down 13.57% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2021.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.24 in March 2021.

R&B Denims shares closed at 88.40 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 174.11% returns over the last 6 months and 927.91% over the last 12 months.