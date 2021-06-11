R&B Denims Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
June 11, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
R&B Denims shares closed at 73.35 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 145.32% returns over the last 6 months and 127.09% over the last 12 months.
|R&B Denims
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.58
|61.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.58
|61.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.12
|40.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.87
|3.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.76
|3.30
|Depreciation
|1.61
|1.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.96
|5.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.26
|7.48
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.57
|7.56
|Interest
|2.00
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.57
|6.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.57
|6.54
|Tax
|3.24
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.33
|5.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.33
|5.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.33
|5.29
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.24
|3.78
|Diluted EPS
|5.24
|3.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.24
|3.78
|Diluted EPS
|5.24
|3.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited