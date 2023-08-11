English
    R&B Denims Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore, down 55.57% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore in June 2023 down 55.57% from Rs. 117.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 26.59% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.99 crore in June 2023 up 3.81% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022.

    R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2022.

    R&B Denims shares closed at 29.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -42.65% over the last 12 months.

    R&B Denims
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.9967.44117.01
    Other Operating Income--3.13--
    Total Income From Operations51.9970.57117.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.3845.35111.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.259.76-14.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.024.543.88
    Depreciation2.923.642.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.295.134.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.632.158.56
    Other Income0.450.770.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.072.928.81
    Interest1.231.341.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.841.577.34
    Exceptional Items----2.25
    P/L Before Tax7.841.579.59
    Tax2.710.442.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.131.146.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.131.146.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.131.146.99
    Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.161.00
    Diluted EPS0.730.161.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.161.00
    Diluted EPS0.730.161.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

