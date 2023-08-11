R&B Denims Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore, down 55.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore in June 2023 down 55.57% from Rs. 117.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 26.59% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.99 crore in June 2023 up 3.81% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2022.

R&B Denims shares closed at 29.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -42.65% over the last 12 months.