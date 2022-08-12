 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

R&B Denims Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.01 crore, up 153.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.01 crore in June 2022 up 153.45% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022 up 107.91% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022 up 56.29% from Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2021.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2021.

R&B Denims shares closed at 52.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.72% returns over the last 6 months and 88.97% over the last 12 months.

R&B Denims
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.01 96.91 46.16
Other Operating Income -- 4.39 --
Total Income From Operations 117.01 101.30 46.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 111.93 63.48 39.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 4.78 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.44 8.53 -8.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.88 4.24 3.26
Depreciation 2.74 4.63 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.33 6.76 5.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.56 8.89 5.91
Other Income 0.24 0.24 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.81 9.12 5.92
Interest 1.47 2.01 1.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.34 7.11 4.84
Exceptional Items 2.25 1.43 --
P/L Before Tax 9.59 8.54 4.84
Tax 2.60 2.21 1.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.99 6.34 3.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.99 6.34 3.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.99 6.34 3.36
Equity Share Capital 13.99 13.99 13.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.91 2.40
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.91 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.91 2.40
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.91 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #R&B Denims #Results #Textiles - Denim
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.