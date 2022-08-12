R&B Denims Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.01 crore, up 153.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.01 crore in June 2022 up 153.45% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022 up 107.91% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022 up 56.29% from Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2021.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2021.

R&B Denims shares closed at 52.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.72% returns over the last 6 months and 88.97% over the last 12 months.