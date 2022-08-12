R&B Denims Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.01 crore, up 153.45% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.01 crore in June 2022 up 153.45% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022 up 107.91% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022 up 56.29% from Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2021.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2021.
R&B Denims shares closed at 52.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.72% returns over the last 6 months and 88.97% over the last 12 months.
|R&B Denims
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.01
|96.91
|46.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|4.39
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.01
|101.30
|46.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|111.93
|63.48
|39.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|4.78
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.44
|8.53
|-8.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.88
|4.24
|3.26
|Depreciation
|2.74
|4.63
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.33
|6.76
|5.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.56
|8.89
|5.91
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.24
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.81
|9.12
|5.92
|Interest
|1.47
|2.01
|1.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.34
|7.11
|4.84
|Exceptional Items
|2.25
|1.43
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.59
|8.54
|4.84
|Tax
|2.60
|2.21
|1.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.99
|6.34
|3.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.99
|6.34
|3.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.99
|6.34
|3.36
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.00
|0.91
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|1.00
|0.91
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.00
|0.91
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|1.00
|0.91
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited