R&B Denims Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.09 crore, down 44.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.09 crore in December 2022 down 44.14% from Rs. 80.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 70.28% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2022 down 44.98% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2021.
R&B Denims shares closed at 30.55 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.24% returns over the last 6 months and -52.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|R&B Denims
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.09
|30.11
|80.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.09
|30.11
|80.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.42
|18.72
|57.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.57
|-6.86
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.96
|3.68
|4.68
|Depreciation
|3.24
|2.82
|2.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.58
|2.93
|6.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.32
|8.81
|9.73
|Other Income
|1.24
|0.20
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.56
|9.01
|10.27
|Interest
|1.17
|1.45
|1.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.40
|7.56
|8.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.40
|7.56
|8.86
|Tax
|0.46
|2.14
|2.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.93
|5.42
|6.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.93
|5.42
|6.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.93
|5.42
|6.51
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.77
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.77
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.77
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.77
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited