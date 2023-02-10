English
    R&B Denims Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.09 crore, down 44.14% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.09 crore in December 2022 down 44.14% from Rs. 80.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 70.28% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2022 down 44.98% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.

    R&B Denims
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.0930.1180.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.0930.1180.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.4218.7257.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.57-6.86-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.963.684.68
    Depreciation3.242.822.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.582.936.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.328.819.73
    Other Income1.240.200.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.569.0110.27
    Interest1.171.451.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.407.568.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.407.568.86
    Tax0.462.142.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.935.426.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.935.426.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.935.426.51
    Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.770.93
    Diluted EPS0.280.770.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.770.93
    Diluted EPS0.280.770.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
