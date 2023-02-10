R&B Denims Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.09 crore, down 44.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.09 crore in December 2022 down 44.14% from Rs. 80.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 70.28% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2022 down 44.98% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2021.

R&B Denims shares closed at 30.55 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.24% returns over the last 6 months and -52.60% over the last 12 months.