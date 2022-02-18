R&B Denims Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore, up 31.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore in December 2021 up 31.84% from Rs. 61.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021 up 22.99% from Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021 up 37.95% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2020.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.78 in December 2020.

R&B Denims shares closed at 81.75 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)