R&B Denims Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore, up 31.84% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore in December 2021 up 31.84% from Rs. 61.23 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021 up 22.99% from Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021 up 37.95% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2020.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.78 in December 2020.
R&B Denims shares closed at 81.75 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|R&B Denims
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.72
|65.04
|61.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80.72
|65.04
|61.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.91
|46.20
|40.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|-0.99
|3.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.68
|3.40
|3.30
|Depreciation
|2.09
|1.57
|1.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.55
|6.85
|5.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.73
|8.01
|7.48
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.40
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.27
|8.41
|7.56
|Interest
|1.42
|1.19
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.86
|7.22
|6.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.86
|7.22
|6.54
|Tax
|2.35
|1.79
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.51
|5.44
|5.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.51
|5.44
|5.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.51
|5.44
|5.29
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|3.88
|3.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|3.88
|3.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|3.88
|3.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|3.88
|3.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited