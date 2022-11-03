 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raymond Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,519.68 crore, up 85.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,519.68 crore in September 2022 up 85.55% from Rs. 819.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.38 crore in September 2022 up 297.95% from Rs. 28.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.56 crore in September 2022 up 137.03% from Rs. 115.41 crore in September 2021.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 16.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.

Raymond shares closed at 1,174.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.72% returns over the last 6 months and 134.47% over the last 12 months.

Raymond
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,519.68 1,193.10 819.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,519.68 1,193.10 819.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 189.10 163.69 140.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 538.14 383.46 165.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -169.30 -199.34 39.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 141.36 133.57 106.24
Depreciation 38.42 39.42 27.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 573.70 549.67 278.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 208.26 122.63 61.46
Other Income 26.88 22.89 26.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 235.14 145.52 87.73
Interest 57.02 51.79 36.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 178.12 93.73 51.20
Exceptional Items -8.69 -- -7.97
P/L Before Tax 169.43 93.73 43.23
Tax 57.05 31.92 14.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.38 61.81 28.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.38 61.81 28.24
Equity Share Capital 66.57 66.57 66.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.88 9.28 4.24
Diluted EPS 16.88 9.28 4.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.88 9.28 4.24
Diluted EPS 16.88 9.28 4.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
