    Raymond Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,519.68 crore, up 85.55% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,519.68 crore in September 2022 up 85.55% from Rs. 819.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.38 crore in September 2022 up 297.95% from Rs. 28.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.56 crore in September 2022 up 137.03% from Rs. 115.41 crore in September 2021.

    Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 16.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.

    Raymond shares closed at 1,174.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.72% returns over the last 6 months and 134.47% over the last 12 months.

    Raymond
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,519.681,193.10819.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,519.681,193.10819.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials189.10163.69140.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods538.14383.46165.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-169.30-199.3439.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost141.36133.57106.24
    Depreciation38.4239.4227.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses573.70549.67278.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax208.26122.6361.46
    Other Income26.8822.8926.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax235.14145.5287.73
    Interest57.0251.7936.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax178.1293.7351.20
    Exceptional Items-8.69---7.97
    P/L Before Tax169.4393.7343.23
    Tax57.0531.9214.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.3861.8128.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.3861.8128.24
    Equity Share Capital66.5766.5766.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.889.284.24
    Diluted EPS16.889.284.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.889.284.24
    Diluted EPS16.889.284.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm