Raymond Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 819.00 crore, up 222.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 819.00 crore in September 2021 up 222.44% from Rs. 254.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.24 crore in September 2021 up 142.19% from Rs. 66.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.41 crore in September 2021 up 644.64% from Rs. 21.19 crore in September 2020.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.50 in September 2020.

Raymond shares closed at 457.85 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.73% returns over the last 6 months and 63.26% over the last 12 months.