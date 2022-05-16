Raymond Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,426.15 crore, up 79.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raymond are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,426.15 crore in March 2022 up 79.88% from Rs. 792.85 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 432.41 crore in March 2022 down 828.58% from Rs. 59.35 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.79 crore in March 2022 up 84.94% from Rs. 161.56 crore in March 2021.
Raymond shares closed at 772.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Raymond
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,426.15
|1,101.67
|792.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,426.15
|1,101.67
|792.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|198.38
|171.30
|140.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|349.36
|232.77
|167.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-92.05
|-13.85
|-6.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|144.90
|111.87
|92.33
|Depreciation
|39.20
|28.62
|32.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|591.16
|421.45
|263.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|195.20
|149.51
|101.80
|Other Income
|64.39
|114.47
|26.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|259.59
|263.98
|128.72
|Interest
|50.01
|38.25
|38.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|209.58
|225.73
|90.46
|Exceptional Items
|-784.22
|-1.58
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-574.64
|224.15
|90.46
|Tax
|-142.23
|79.62
|31.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-432.41
|144.53
|59.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-432.41
|144.53
|59.35
|Equity Share Capital
|66.57
|66.57
|66.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-64.95
|21.71
|8.91
|Diluted EPS
|-64.95
|21.71
|8.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-64.95
|21.71
|8.91
|Diluted EPS
|-64.95
|21.71
|8.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited