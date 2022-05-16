Raymond Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,426.15 crore, up 79.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,426.15 crore in March 2022 up 79.88% from Rs. 792.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 432.41 crore in March 2022 down 828.58% from Rs. 59.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.79 crore in March 2022 up 84.94% from Rs. 161.56 crore in March 2021.

Raymond shares closed at 772.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)