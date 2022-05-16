 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raymond Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,426.15 crore, up 79.88% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,426.15 crore in March 2022 up 79.88% from Rs. 792.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 432.41 crore in March 2022 down 828.58% from Rs. 59.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.79 crore in March 2022 up 84.94% from Rs. 161.56 crore in March 2021.

Raymond shares closed at 772.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Raymond
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,426.15 1,101.67 792.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,426.15 1,101.67 792.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.38 171.30 140.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 349.36 232.77 167.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -92.05 -13.85 -6.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 144.90 111.87 92.33
Depreciation 39.20 28.62 32.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 591.16 421.45 263.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.20 149.51 101.80
Other Income 64.39 114.47 26.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 259.59 263.98 128.72
Interest 50.01 38.25 38.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 209.58 225.73 90.46
Exceptional Items -784.22 -1.58 --
P/L Before Tax -574.64 224.15 90.46
Tax -142.23 79.62 31.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -432.41 144.53 59.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -432.41 144.53 59.35
Equity Share Capital 66.57 66.57 66.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -64.95 21.71 8.91
Diluted EPS -64.95 21.71 8.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -64.95 21.71 8.91
Diluted EPS -64.95 21.71 8.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
