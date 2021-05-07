MARKET NEWS

Raymond Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 792.85 crore, up 22.68% Y-o-Y

May 07, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

Net Sales at Rs 792.85 crore in March 2021 up 22.68% from Rs. 646.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.35 crore in March 2021 up 188.11% from Rs. 20.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.56 crore in March 2021 up 148.59% from Rs. 64.99 crore in March 2020.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 8.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2020.

Raymond shares closed at 325.05 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 40.38% over the last 12 months.

Raymond
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations792.85681.53646.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations792.85681.53646.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials140.7966.51137.15
Purchase of Traded Goods167.74101.43192.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.45192.18-149.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost92.3378.59114.09
Depreciation32.8436.2137.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses263.80183.26305.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.8023.359.37
Other Income26.9230.8718.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.7254.2227.44
Interest38.2641.8643.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.4612.36-15.97
Exceptional Items----38.24
P/L Before Tax90.4612.3622.27
Tax31.114.431.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.357.9320.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.357.9320.60
Equity Share Capital66.5766.5764.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.911.193.16
Diluted EPS8.911.193.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.911.193.16
Diluted EPS8.911.193.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Raymond #Results #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
first published: May 7, 2021 08:32 am

