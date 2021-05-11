Raymond Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 792.85 crore, up 22.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.85 crore in March 2021 up 22.68% from Rs. 646.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.35 crore in March 2021 up 188.11% from Rs. 20.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.56 crore in March 2021 up 148.59% from Rs. 64.99 crore in March 2020.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 8.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2020.

Raymond shares closed at 342.95 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.85% returns over the last 6 months and 52.59% over the last 12 months.